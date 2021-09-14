MENU
September 14, 2021

Tigers add forward MacNeil in deal with Chiefs

Chris Wahl
Larry Brunt

The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired forward Owen MacNeil from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a pair of selections in upcoming WHL Prospects Drafts.

The teams announced the transaction Tuesday. Spokane will receive a fourth-round pick in 2022 and an eighth-round selection in 2023.

MacNeil, a product of Calgary, Alta., was originally selected by the Chiefs in the second round (39th overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft. Over two seasons with Spokane, the 18-year-old compiled 11 points (3G-8A).

“We’re excited to bring Owen into the Tigers organization. He has 2 years of playing in the U.S. Division, we feel he will bring us some good experience.” Tigers general manager and head coach Willie Desjardins continued, “We feel Owen’s presence will be a great compliment to our young talent.”

“We’d like to thank Owen and his family for being a part of the Chiefs organization,” said Chiefs general manager Scott Carter. “He has given us 100 percent from day one as a Chief and we wish him all the best in Medicine Hat.”

