Tickets now on sale for second week of Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50 presented by RE/MAX

Calgary, Alta. – Tickets are now on sale for the second weekend draw of the Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50 presented by RE/MAX.

Supporting Alberta-based junior hockey teams competing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), Jackpots For Junior Hockey (AGLC #570981) is an important fundraising initiative to ensure future generations of aspiring junior hockey players can pursue their dreams at home in Alberta.

Junior hockey is an important part of the sport and cultural landscape in the province of Alberta, and the AJHL and WHL are proud to partner with the Government of Alberta and RE/MAX of Western Canada on this initiative.

Purchasing an online 50/50 ticket is a simple process, similar to most online purchases. Ticket sales open at 9 a.m. MT every Friday during the month of March and close the same Sunday at 9 p.m. MT.

Tickets can be purchased by individuals 18 years or older located within Alberta’s provincial borders. All ticket sales are final and ticket buyers will receive a receipt via email a few minutes after purchasing that will list all numbers associated with the purchase tickets.

Fans can go to WHL.ca/50-50 to select from the following four ticket pack options:

Regular Ticket: Five dollars ($5.00) for one (1) raffle number

Discount 1 Ticket: Ten dollars ($10.00) for ten (10) raffle numbers

Discount 2 Ticket: Twenty dollars ($20.00) for sixty (60) raffle numbers

Discount 3 Ticket: Fifty dollars ($50.00) for two hundred (200) raffle numbers

The winning ticket number will be posted on WHL.ca/50-50 shortly after the draw on Sunday evening.

The first weekend of Jackpots For Junior Hockey saw a take-home prize of $30,042.50 awarded on Sunday, March 7.

About Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50 presented by RE/MAX

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the 20 Alberta based junior hockey teams at risk of not being able to continue operating. AJHL and WHL teams attract over 1.5 million Alberta hockey fans annually, injecting a combined $100+ million annually into communities across the province, while contributing over $1.4 million in support to local minor hockey and charitable organizations each season. The Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50 is a way for Albertans to support junior hockey in Alberta and deliver meaningful funds to support player development and coaching as well as educational scholarships for players. The Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50 will help to ensure these teams can remain in their communities for future seasons.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.