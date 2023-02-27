Thunderbirds teammates Milic and Ratzlaff named WHL Goaltenders of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds teammates Thomas Milic and Scott Ratzlaff have been named WHL Goaltenders of the Week for the week ending February 26, 2023.

The duo, both of whom are ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, helped Seattle win all four of its games over the past week while surrendering a combined two goals in the process.

Milic, who hails from Coquitlam, B.C., turned in a 26-save shutout performance in his first outing of the week Monday, February 20 as the Thunderbirds dispatched the Victoria Royals 7-0.

The 19-year-old then made 29 saves in a 4-1 win against the Portland Winterhawks Saturday, February 25, earning Second Star honours for his efforts.

Ratzlaff, from Irma, Alta., stopped all 21 shots he faced Tuesday, February 21 in an 8-0 victory at Victoria.

The 17-year-old then turned aside 15 shots Friday, February 24 as Seattle defeated the Tri-City Americans 6-1.

Ratzlaff begins the week leading all WHL goaltenders with a 2.03 goals-against average, while Milic sits third with a mark of 2.14 this season.

The pair have combined for eight shutouts this season, with Ratzlaff’s five standing as best among WHL netminders.

Milic and Ratzlaff also boast save percentages of .924 and .923, respectively, good for second and third place in the WHL.

Milic was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft and holds a career 55-23-3-2 record, 2.39 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and seven shutouts across 85 WHL regular season appearances.

Ratzlaff was originally selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft; over his 53 WHL regular season contests, he holds a career 39-8-1-1 record, 2.24 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and six shutouts.

Thomas Milic, Scott Ratzlaff and the Seattle Thunderbirds are next in action Friday, March 3 when they visit the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).

