Thunderbirds tab Flames prospect Ciona as new captain

The Seattle Thunderbirds have named 20-year-old forward Calgary Flames prospect Lucas Ciona as the Club’s new captain.

Ciona is joined by alternates, and fellow NHL prospects Nolan Allan, Jared Davidson, Jordan Gustafson and Luke Prokop in the Club’s newly-unveiled leadership group.

The Edmonton, Alta. product sits second in Thunderbirds scoring with 54 points (19G-35A) to date during the 2022-23 WHL season, including a six-point effort at Everett October 15, 2022.

He also boasts a +33 rating this season, a mark that stands third-best among WHL forwards.

Ciona signed an entry-level contract with the Flames last fall after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

His first game as Seattle captain is expected to be Tuesday evening’s home contest versus the Swift Current Broncos (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).

As captain, Ciona succeeds defenceman Tyrel Bauer, who currently skates with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.