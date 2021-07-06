Thunderbirds sign pair of 2021 CHL Import Draft selections

Kent, Wash — Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge today announced the team has signed 2021 CHL Import Draft selections Alessandro Segafredo and Leon Okonkwo Prada to WHL Standard Player Agreements.

“It is very rewarding to have Alessandro and Leon signed,” said La Forge. “We are excited that the best fans in the WHL will have the opportunity to watch and cheer on both players this coming season. We look forward to seeing them come in and join what we feel is a very exciting roster.”

Segafredo, from Italy, was selected in the first round, 41st overall, in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound forward played 26 games for the ZSC Lions U17 team last season and led the team in scoring with 52 points (25G-27A). The 17-year-old also made 24 appearances with the GCK Lions U20 team, collecting 11 points (10G-1A). Segafredo is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Okonkwo Prada, from Great Britain, was selected in the second round, 86th overall, in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound blueliner played in eight games with the Rogle J18 team in Sweden, compiling seven points (1G-6A). Prada, who celebrates his 18th birthday July 7, is eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft.

Every CHL team is allowed a maximum of two non-North American players on their roster each season. These players must be drafted in the CHL Import Draft held each summer to be eligible to play.

Teams are permitted to select in the CHL Import Draft if they have less than two import players on their current roster.

The two-round draft took place online with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL’s three leagues.