Thunderbirds sign forward Gracyn Sawchyn to WHL Standard Player Agreement

The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed forward Gracyn Sawchyn to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

The Club announced the signing Wednesday.

Sawchyn was the first player selected in the inaugural WHL U.S. Priority Draft in 2020. His rights were acquired by Seattle from the Red Deer Rebels in May of 2021.

“As an organization we are really excited that Gracyn and the Sawchyn family have chosen the Western Hockey League and specifically the Thunderbirds,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “We expect that he will be a big part of what we feel is an excellent team going forward.”

The 17-year-old, who grew up in Edmonton before moving to Minnesota five years ago, appeared in 35 games in the USHL in 2021-22 with the U.S. National Team Development Program, scoring eight times and totalling 22 points.

“We are excited to add a player of Gracyn’s caliber to the team and are pleased to welcome him to the Thunderbirds family,” said Seattle head coach Matt O’Dette. “We look forward to working with him in this next stage of his development.”

Sawchyn’s younger brother, Lukas, was selected sixth-overall by the Thunderbirds in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft this past May.