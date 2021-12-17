MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 17, 2021

Thunderbirds sign first-round selection Tij Iginla

seattle thunderbirds
Seattle Thunderbirds
by
Seattle Thunderbirds

Kent, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced forward Tij Iginla has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the team.

Iginla, who hails from Lake Country, B.C., was the ninth-overall selection by Seattle in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Iginla is the son of NHL Hall of Famer and WHL alumnus Jarome Iginla, who holds the franchise record for goals and points in a Calgary Flames uniform.

“We are very happy to add a player of Tij’s quality to our group,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “He is a talented offensive prospect who we feel will continue to develop with our organization.”

By signing a WHL Standard Player Agreement, Iginla is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL. A player is able to attend any career enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals.

For each season played in the WHL, a player receives a one-year post-secondary scholarship, which includes: Tuition, Compulsory Fees and Required Textbooks.

The WHL provides the top young hockey talent in western Canada and the United States with the opportunity to develop their skills on the ice at the highest possible level, without compromising their academic goals.

 

 

More News
What We're Watching - December 17, 2021
2 hours ago
WHL Radio Show - December 17, 2021
4 hours ago
Blazers top 2021 WHL Prospects Draft selection Tait signs WHL Standard Player Agreement
19 hours ago
Broncos sign Clarke Caswell, Josh Fluker to WHL Standard Player Agreements
22 hours ago
Canadian Hockey League announces 2021-22 TSN and RDS regular season broadcast schedule
1 day ago
Wheat Kings sign fourth overall pick Roger McQueen
1 day ago