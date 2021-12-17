Thunderbirds sign first-round selection Tij Iginla

Kent, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced forward Tij Iginla has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the team.

Iginla, who hails from Lake Country, B.C., was the ninth-overall selection by Seattle in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Iginla is the son of NHL Hall of Famer and WHL alumnus Jarome Iginla, who holds the franchise record for goals and points in a Calgary Flames uniform.

“We are very happy to add a player of Tij’s quality to our group,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “He is a talented offensive prospect who we feel will continue to develop with our organization.”

By signing a WHL Standard Player Agreement, Iginla is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL. A player is able to attend any career enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals.

For each season played in the WHL, a player receives a one-year post-secondary scholarship, which includes: Tuition, Compulsory Fees and Required Textbooks.

The WHL provides the top young hockey talent in western Canada and the United States with the opportunity to develop their skills on the ice at the highest possible level, without compromising their academic goals.