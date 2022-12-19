Thunderbirds netminder Ratzlaff named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending December 18, 2022.

Ratzlaff, a ‘B’ rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, posted a 3-0-0-0 record over the last seven days, to go along with a 1.00 goals-against average and .963 save percentage.

The product of Irma, Alta. began his week by turning aside 22 shots Tuesday, December 13 as his Thunderbirds defeated the Prince George Cougars 8-1.

The 17-year-old turned in a 23-save performance Friday, December 16 in a 4-1 home victory versus the Everett Silvertips, stopping 34 of 35 shots the following night as Seattle swept a weekend home-and-home set with a 5-1 win at Everett.

Ratzlaff enters the holiday break leading all WHL netminders with a .927 save percentage, while his 2.05 goals-against average is ranked second among League puck-stoppers.

He holds a 5-0-0-1 record over the month of December, a mark that included a 36-save shutout December 6 at Spokane.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Ratzlaff boasts a career 29-4-1-1 record, 2.33 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts across 39 appearances.

Scott Ratzlaff and the Seattle Thunderbirds return to action Tuesday, December 27 when they host the Spokane Chiefs in the second annual Battle of the Sound (7:05 p.m. PT, Climate Pledge Arena).

