Thunderbirds netminder Ratzlaff named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of December.

Ratzlaff, a ‘B’ rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting for the 2023 NHL Draft, posted an 8-0-0-1 record to go along with a 1.54 goals-against average, .946 save percentage and two shutouts this past month.

The 17-year-old allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his nine starts last month, earning shutouts versus Spokane December 6 (36 saves) and Kelowna December 31 (18 saves).

The product of Irma, Alta. assumed the reins as Seattle’s starting netminder with running mate Thomas Milic representing Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Ratzlaff begins the month of January holding a share of the lead among WHL goaltenders with a .925 save percentage, while his 2.04 goals-against average is ranked second in the League.

The 6-foot-2, 171-pound puck-stopper leads the WHL with three shutouts.

Ratzlaff was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and in 42 appearances, holds a career 32-4-1-1 record, a 2.31 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and four shutouts.

Scott Ratzlaff and the Seattle Thunderbirds are next in action Friday, January 6 when they begin an East Division road trip versus the Regina Pats (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre).

