Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending May 14, 2023.

The 2023 NHL Draft Prospect posted a 2-1 record to go along with a 2.37 goals-against average and .921 save percentage, helping the Thunderbirds claim their second consecutive Western Conference Championship in the process.

Milic, who hails from Coquitlam, B.C., began his week with a 28-save performance in Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien Monday, May 8, helping Seattle earn a 4-2 road victory versus the Kamloops Blazers.

On Friday, May 12, the 20-year-old made 25 saves in Game 1 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, as his Thunderbirds suffered a 3-2 setback to the Winnipeg ICE.

The following evening, Milic turned in a 29-save effort as Seattle evened the series at a game apiece, winning Game 2 by a 4-2 final score.

In 16 post-season appearances this spring, Milic holds a 13-3 record to go along with a League-best 1.94 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

He was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft and in 132 career WHL regular season and playoff outings, Milic holds a career 87-25-5-3 record, a 2.29 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

Thomas Milic and the Seattle Thunderbirds continue the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien versus the Winnipeg ICE with Game 3, scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 in Kent, Wash. (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center, TSN, Fox13+). The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

