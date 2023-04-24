Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 23, 2023.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect posted a 1.50 goals-against average and .932 save percentage over his two road victories this past week, helping the Thunderbirds complete a Second Round sweep of the Prince George Cougars to advance to the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship.

Milic, who hails from Coquitlam, B.C., began his week by stopping 19 of 20 shots in an 8-1 Seattle victory at Prince George in Game 3 of their Second Round series Tuesday, April 18.

The following evening, Milic made 22 saves as the Thunderbirds closed out the best-of-seven series with an 8-2 win.

In eight appearances during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound puck-stopper owns an 8-0 record to go along with a League-best 1.13 goals-against average and .953 save percentage.

Milic, 20, was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft. He holds a career 82-32-5-3 record, a 2.26 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and 11 shutouts over 124 WHL regular season and playoff outings.

Thomas Milic and the Seattle Thunderbirds will face the Kamloops Blazers in the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien, with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday, April 29 (6:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).

