Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 9, 2023.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect posted a 0.50 goals-against average, .977 save percentage and one shutout over his two appearances last week, helping his Seattle Club reach the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Milic, who turns 20 years of age April 14, began his week by making 24 saves Tuesday, April 4 as the Thunderbirds defeated the Rockets 4-1 in Game 3 of their First Round series.

The product of Coquitlam, B.C. posted a 19-save shutout the following evening as part of a series-clinching 3-0 victory for Seattle.

Milic, who led all WHL goaltenders during the regular season with a 2.08 goals-against average and .928 save percentage, holds top billing among League netminders in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with a 1.00 goals-against average and .958 save percentage over his four games played.

He was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft and holds a career 78-32-5-3 record, a 2.29 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and 11 shutouts over 120 WHL regular season and playoff outings.

Thomas Milic and the Seattle Thunderbirds will face the Prince George Cougars in the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, with Game 1 of the best-of-seven affair slated for Friday, April 14 (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).