Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 12, 2023.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect surrendered one goal in two victories this past week, posting a 0.50 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and one shutout in the process.

The product of Coquitlam, B.C. helped his Thunderbirds score a 6-1 victory Friday, February 10 versus the Red Deer Rebels by making 24 saves.

Milic was named the game’s Third Star.

He then posted a 36-save shutout Saturday, February 11 on the road versus the Portland Winterhawks, helping Seattle open a two-point lead over Portland at the top of the U.S. Division.

Milic, who backstopped Canada’s National Junior Team to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, has suffered only one regulation loss in his last 16 appearances with the Thunderbirds, a stretch dating back to November 1, 2022.

He was originally selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft and holds a career 52-23-3-2 record, 2.44 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and six shutouts across 82 WHL regular season appearances with the Thunderbirds.

Thomas Milic and the Seattle Thunderbirds are next in action Tuesday, February 14 when they play host to the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).