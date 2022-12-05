Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending December 4, 2022.

Milic posted a 2-0-0-0 record this past week along with a 0.50 goals-against average, .981 save percentage and one shutout.

The 19-year-old product of Coquitlam, B.C. began his week by turning aside 35 shots Wednesday, November 30 as his Thunderbirds upended the Portland Winterhawks 3-1.

Milic then posted a 17-save shutout Saturday, December 3 as Seattle defeated the Victoria Royals 3-0.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound puck-stopper has surrendered two or fewer goals in each of his last six games played, posting a 5-0-1-0 record in the process.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Milic holds a career 58-31-5-2 record, 2.43 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and seven shutouts over 97 career WHL regular season and playoff contests.

Thomas Milic and the Seattle Thunderbirds are next in action Tuesday, December 6 when they visit the Spokane Chiefs (7:05 p.m. PT, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena).

