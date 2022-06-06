Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending June 5, 2022.

The 2022 NHL Draft prospect posted a 2-1 record, 2.68 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in three outings this past week, as the Thunderbirds won the Western Conference Championship and split the first two games of the 2022 WHL Championship Series versus the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The product of Coquitlam, B.C. began his week by making 33 saves Tuesday, May 31 as Seattle clinched a 3-2, Game 7 victory versus the Kamloops Blazers.

The win marked the second successive round in which the Thunderbirds had rallied from a series deficit and won a Game 7 away from home.

Milic, who stands 6-foot-0 and weighs 170 pounds, then made 43 saves Friday, June 3 as Seattle claimed Game 1 of the WHL Championship Series at Edmonton, earning first star honours in the process.

The 19-year-old then turned aside 36 shots in Game 2 on Sunday, June 5, a matchup which the Oil Kings won by a 5-4 final score.

Milic sits tied with WHL Championship Series counterpart Sebastian Cossa with 13 wins during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, also posting a .926 save percentage and two shutouts during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

He is ranked #28 among North American Goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft in July.

Milic was originally selected by the Thunderbirds the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft. In 79 career WHL regular season and playoff games, he holds a 46-26-4-2 record, a 2.44 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and six shutouts.

Milic and the Seattle Thunderbirds continue the 2022 WHL Championship Series with Game 3 versus the Edmonton Oil Kings Tuesday, June 7 (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center). The remainder of the 2022 WHL Championship Series will be broadcasted live nationwide in Canada by TSN.

