Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of April.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect recorded a 9-0 record in April to go along with a 1.21 goals-against average, .953 save percentage and one shutout, helping the Thunderbirds start the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with 10 consecutive victories.

The product of Coquitlam, B.C. limited his opponents to one goal or fewer on seven occasions in April including a series-clinching, 19-save shutout April 5 at Kelowna.

The 19-year-old made 25 or more saves in four of his nine April starts including a 39-save performance April 30 versus Kamloops, a game Seattle won 4-3 in overtime.

Milic, who led the WHL with a 2.08 goals-against average and .928 save percentage during the regular season, continues to sit atop the pack in both statistical categories during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Over his 10 outings, Milic’s goals-against average stands at 1.29, while he begins the month of May with a .949 save percentage during the post-season.

Originally selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Milic holds a career 84-32-5-3 record, 2.25 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and 11 shutouts over his 126 career regular season and playoff contests.

Thomas Milic and the Seattle Thunderbirds continue the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien versus the Kamloops Blazers with Game 3, slated for Tuesday, May 2 (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre). Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.