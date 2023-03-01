Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of February.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect surrendered only 11 goals over his seven appearances in February, finishing the month with a 7-0-0-0 record, a 1.55 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and two shutouts.

The product of Coquitlam, B.C. earned clean sheets in a pair of road contests last month, turning aside 36 shots February 11 at Portland before making 26 saves February 20 at Victoria.

Milic, who back-stopped Canada’s National Junior Team to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, also earned his fourth assist of the season in the February 20 contest against the Royals.

He begins the month of March sitting third among WHL netminders in goals-against average (2.03), while his .924 save percentage is tops among Western Conference goaltenders.

Milic and running mate Scott Ratzlaff were named WHL Goaltenders of the Week for the week ending February 26, 2023.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Milic holds a career 55-23-3-2 record, 2.39 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and seven shutouts in 85 career regular season games with Seattle.

Thomas Milic and the Seattle Thunderbirds are next in action Friday, March 3 when they visit the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).

