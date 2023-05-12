Thunderbirds look to capture Ed Chynoweth Cup in return to WHL Championship Series.

The Seattle Thunderbirds don’t plan on returning to Kent, Wash., empty-handed for the second consecutive season. After their loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2022 WHL Championship Series, the Thunderbirds mounted a comeback season that has the U.S. Division powerhouse returning to the finals in back-to-back years.

But, this is not the same Seattle roster that was seen against Edmonton in the year prior.

Acquisitions including the likes of five NHL draft prospects – Brad Lambert, Colton Dach, Dylan Guenther, Luke Prokop, and Nolan Allan – have already helped bolster an already elite Thunderbirds team.

One of said additions also brings winning experience to the group.

Following a 33-game stint with the Arizona Coyotes during the first half of the regular season, Guenther migrated to his new home at the accesso ShoWare Center. Guenther was a member of the Championship-winning Edmonton Oil Kings team during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

While the story of the Seattle Thunderbirds and their time at the 2023 WHL Championship Series has yet to be written, their four previous endeavours to the final round have already made a home in the WHL history books.

The Thunderbirds, who are set to compete in the WHL Championship for the fifth time in franchise history, are making their fourth finals appearance since the 2015-16 WHL Season.

Their inaugural admittance to the League’s final came in the 1997 WHL Playoffs.

In 1997, Seattle would defeat both Kamloops and Prince George before meeting the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 1997 WHL Championship Series. Unfortunately, the Thunderbirds fell short of their first Championship, as they were swept out of contention in four games by the Hurricanes.

The next chance the Thunderbirds would get at the coveted Ed Chynoweth Cup came during the 2016 WHL Playoffs. The Thunderbirds admittance to the 2016 Championship went rather uncontested, as the Club concluded their opening three rounds with a record of 12-1. However, much like their series in 1997, the Thunderbirds were plucked by their Eastern Conference opponents. Their second championship series went just five games against the Brandon Wheat Kings, with their lone victory coming in Game 4 — a 6-1 triumph that saw Ethan Bear and Mathew Barzal collect two points each.

In the following season, Seattle found themselves back on the prowl for a WHL Championship as they returned to the final series for the second consecutive season. Following series victories over the Tri-City Americans, Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets, Seattle met with the Regina Pats in the 2017 WHL Championship Series. In their third Championship appearance, the Thunderbirds were finally crowned as they defeated the Pats in a six-game series.

This represents the first and only WHL Championship in franchise history for the Thunderbirds.

Most recently, Seattle advanced to the 2022 WHL Championship Series against the Edmonton Oil Kings. Despite being the slight underdogs in the series, the Thunderbirds, who finished third in the U.S. Division during the 2021-22 Regular Season, took then-opponent Guenther and his Oil Kings to six games before bowing out.

Now, in their return to the WHL Championship Series, the Thunderbirds will look to write a new page in their history books — and preferably in a similar fashion as their 2017 counterparts.

Game 1 between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Winnipeg ICE is scheduled for Friday, May 12 (7pm MT).