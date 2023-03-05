Thunderbirds lock up U.S. Division title

The defending Western Conference Champions are U.S. Division Champions in 2022-23.

The Seattle Thunderbirds secured the U.S. Division title Saturday evening, winning the divisional crown for the first time in seven years.

The Thunderbirds feature 10 NHL prospects, five of whom were selected in the first round of their respective NHL Drafts including mid-season additions Nolan Allan (Chicago Blackhawks), Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) and Brad Lambert (Winnipeg Jets).

Following Saturday’s action, Seattle held the best record in the Western Conference at 47-9-1-1, three points back of the League-leading Winnipeg ICE.

Goaltenders Thomas Milic and Scott Ratzlaff, both ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, have locked things down defensively as well, combining for nine shutouts to this point in the 2022-23 season.

In fact, no WHL Club has allowed fewer than the 127 goals surrendered by the Thunderbirds this year.

Seattle reached the WHL Championship series the last time they won the U.S. Division in 2016.

This year’s WHL Playoffs run is confirmed to start against either the #7 or #8 seed in the Western Conference when the post-season begins March 31.