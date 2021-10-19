Thunderbirds host Chiefs in CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota Canada

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota Canada launches Tuesday on CHL TV with a U.S. Division clash between the Spokane Chiefs and Seattle Thunderbirds.

Each week during the 2021-22 season, one CHL game will be presented for free on CHL TV, beginning with tonight’s matchup. The puck drops at 8:05 p.m. MT!

Introducing the CHL TV Game of the Week presented by @KubotaCanadaLtd, which brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season! Tonight: @spokanechiefs vs. @SeattleTbirds pic.twitter.com/PKECmhp3M3 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 19, 2021

Tonight’s encounter marks the second of three October meetings between Spokane (2-3-1-0, fourth U.S. Division) and Seattle (2-2-1-0, third U.S. Division), with the Thunderbirds having won the prior encounter 5-3 in Spokane Friday, October 8. Winnipeg Jets prospect, and Seattle captain Tyrel Bauer broke a 3-3 tie with just under seven minutes remaining in the third period to help the Thunderbirds capture two points away from home.

Both sides are stocked with NHL talent. The Chiefs are led by Washington Capitals prospect Bear Hughes, who leads the team with eight points (4G-4A) through six appearances in the 2021-22 campaign. Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jack Finley is an imposing presence for Spokane down the middle of the ice.

In addition to Bauer, Seattle features a trio of NHL prospects in forwards Lucas Ciona (Calgary Flames), Matthew Rempe (New York Rangers) and Conner Roulette (Dallas Stars). Roulette is tops among Thunderbirds skaters with five points (3G-2A) through five games, and has scored in eight of his last 14 appearances with Seattle dating back to the 2020-21 WHL season.

Both Clubs are also featured in the Preliminary Players to Watch list, released Tuesday by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. Spokane goaltender Mason Beaupit, fresh off his first WHL shutout October 8 at Tri-City, joins defenceman Graham Sward as a ‘C’ rated prospect. Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski is rated as a ‘B’ Player to Watch, while fellow blueliner Jeremy Hanzel and forwards Jordan Gustafson and Reid Schaefer garnered ‘C’ ratings.