Thunderbirds Hockey Challenge raises $200,000 for RMHC

Annual Hockey Challenge has raised $6.6 million in 22 years for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington & Alaska

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Western Washington & Alaska (RMHC) are pleased to announce the 22nd Annual Hockey Challenge, held Saturday, February 15, at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, raised $200,000 for RMHC.

The annual Hockey Challenge has now raised $6.6 million for RMHC in 22 years.

There were seven games played during the Challenge on Saturday. The first five games were played by teams from various divisions at Microsoft, two women’s teams made up of local recreational league players, two teams put together by the grassroots group “NHLtoSeattle” and the NHL Seattle 32s, a team made up of current employees of the 32nd NHL franchise. The T-Birds vs. Vancouver Giants game followed the five Challenge games and the event was capped off by the local Celebrity and T-Birds Alumni All-Star Game featuring Team Olczyk vs. Team Patterson.

The teams that played in the Challenge raise money to play in the Challenge. All proceeds from the Challenge directly support operations of the Seattle and Anchorage Ronald McDonald Houses, which provide a home-away-from-home to support families while their children receive the critical medical care they need. Last year, RMHC provided more than 39,000 nights of housing and services to over 1,800 families at the Seattle and Anchorage Ronald McDonald Houses.

Triston and Jackson were the Honorary Captains for Hockey Challenge and they dropped the ceremonial first puck prior to the game against the Giants. KING 5 TV did a feature story on Triston that tracked the journey of his battle against caner. Jackson played in the All-Star Game after the T-Birds game.

Jackson Howell & Triston Tjoelker dropped the first pucks tonight for @RMHCSeattle Hockey Challenge. They were escorted by former T-Bird Ed Patterson & @NHLSeattle_ Assistant GM Ricky Olczyk. After the puck drop the the team joined Jackson and Triston to show our support. pic.twitter.com/mswCSy4YTg — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) February 16, 2020

“Every year, we are so inspired by the way the hockey community comes together to support the Ronald McDonald House,” said Vanessa Kirk Briley, Director of Special Events at RMHC. “We are so grateful to everyone who makes this event such a success: the Thunderbirds, the players, the sponsors, the attendees, and the volunteers. Because of the efforts of all these groups, families can count on having a comfortable and supportive environment during their treatment.”

“It was great to see the Challenge teams work together to support RMHC and we are very pleased we were able to raise $200,000 for RMHC,” said Colin Campbell, T-Birds Vice-President. “The Challenge is such an important annual event for us and RMHC. We would not be able to raise the money we have without the support of our awesome fans, partners, T-Birds and accesso ShoWare Center staffs, volunteers, and alumni.