Thunderbirds goaltender Milic named 2023 WHL Playoffs MVP

Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named 2023 WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect backstopped the Thunderbirds to the franchise’s second WHL Championship thanks to WHL-leading goaltending numbers, including goals-against average (1.95), save percentage (.933), and wins (16).

The product of Coquitlam, B.C., previously helped Seattle advance all the way to Game 6 of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Over the course of the 2022 and 2023 WHL Playoffs, Milic has played every single playoff minute in the crease for the Thunderbirds.

In Friday’s deciding Game 5, the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Year recorded 30 stops to backstop Seattle to a 3-1 victory.

Milic is the first goaltender to win WHL Playoffs MVP honours since former Prince Albert Raiders netminder Ian Scott won the award in 2019. He is also the second Thunderbird to be named WHL Playoffs MVP, following in the footsteps of Mathew Barzal (2017).

Previous WHL Playoffs MVPs:

2022 – Kaiden Guhle, Edmonton Oil Kings

2019 – Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders

2018 – Glenn Gawdin, Swift Current Broncos

2017 – Mathew Barzal, Seattle Thunderbirds

2016 – Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2015 – Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna Rockets

2014 – Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oil Kings

2013 – Ty Rattie, Portland Winterhawks

2012 – Laurent Brossoit, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011 – Nathan Lieuwen, Kootenay ICE

2010 – Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen

2009 – Tyler Myers, Kelowna Rockets

2008 – Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs

2007 – Matt Keetley, Medicine Hat Tigers

2006 – Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants

2005 – Shea Weber, Kelowna Rockets

2004 – Kevin Nastiuk, Medicine Hat Tigers

2003 – Jesse Schultz, Kelowna Rockets

2002 – Duncan Milroy, Kootenay ICE

2001 – Shane Bendera, Red Deer Rebels

2000 – Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE

1999 – Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen

1998 – Brent Belecki, Portland Winter Hawks

1997 – Blaine Russell, Lethbridge Hurricanes

1996 – Bobby Brown, Brandon Wheat Kings

1995 – Nolan Baumgartner, Kamloops Blazers

1994 – Steve Passmore, Kamloops Blazers

1993 – Andrew Schneider, Swift Current Broncos

1992 – Jarrett Deuling, Kamloops Blazers