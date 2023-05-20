Thunderbirds goaltender Milic named 2023 WHL Playoffs MVP
Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named 2023 WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player.
The 2023 NHL Draft prospect backstopped the Thunderbirds to the franchise’s second WHL Championship thanks to WHL-leading goaltending numbers, including goals-against average (1.95), save percentage (.933), and wins (16).
The product of Coquitlam, B.C., previously helped Seattle advance all the way to Game 6 of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Over the course of the 2022 and 2023 WHL Playoffs, Milic has played every single playoff minute in the crease for the Thunderbirds.
In Friday’s deciding Game 5, the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Year recorded 30 stops to backstop Seattle to a 3-1 victory.
Milic is the first goaltender to win WHL Playoffs MVP honours since former Prince Albert Raiders netminder Ian Scott won the award in 2019. He is also the second Thunderbird to be named WHL Playoffs MVP, following in the footsteps of Mathew Barzal (2017).
Previous WHL Playoffs MVPs:
2022 – Kaiden Guhle, Edmonton Oil Kings
2019 – Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders
2018 – Glenn Gawdin, Swift Current Broncos
2017 – Mathew Barzal, Seattle Thunderbirds
2016 – Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings
2015 – Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna Rockets
2014 – Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oil Kings
2013 – Ty Rattie, Portland Winterhawks
2012 – Laurent Brossoit, Edmonton Oil Kings
2011 – Nathan Lieuwen, Kootenay ICE
2010 – Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen
2009 – Tyler Myers, Kelowna Rockets
2008 – Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs
2007 – Matt Keetley, Medicine Hat Tigers
2006 – Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants
2005 – Shea Weber, Kelowna Rockets
2004 – Kevin Nastiuk, Medicine Hat Tigers
2003 – Jesse Schultz, Kelowna Rockets
2002 – Duncan Milroy, Kootenay ICE
2001 – Shane Bendera, Red Deer Rebels
2000 – Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE
1999 – Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen
1998 – Brent Belecki, Portland Winter Hawks
1997 – Blaine Russell, Lethbridge Hurricanes
1996 – Bobby Brown, Brandon Wheat Kings
1995 – Nolan Baumgartner, Kamloops Blazers
1994 – Steve Passmore, Kamloops Blazers
1993 – Andrew Schneider, Swift Current Broncos
1992 – Jarrett Deuling, Kamloops Blazers