MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
March 1, 2022

Thunderbirds forward Rybinski signs entry-level contract with Washington Capitals

seattle thunderbirds
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Brian Liesse

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Henrik Rybinski has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced the signing Tuesday afternoon. The contract will take effect beginning in the 2022-23 NHL season.

Rybinski, who hails from Vancouver, B.C., has recorded a career-best 54 points (18G-36A) in 39 WHL contests with Seattle this season.

“The Capitals have signed a great prospect today,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “As an organization we are so happy for Henry and the entire Rybinski family. He has put in a tremendous amount of work with our coaches and development staff over his time here and this is a direct result of the hard work of Henry and the organization.”

Rybinski was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old forward has amassed 165 points (47G-118A) in 225 WHL games with the Thunderbirds and Medicine Hat Tigers, after being selected by Medicine Hat in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

More News
Winterhawks goaltender Gauthier inks contract with Pittsburgh Penguins
7 hours ago
1:02
Pats forward Bedard named McSweeney's WHL Player of the Month
9 hours ago
Warriors netminder Tetachuk named WHL Goaltender of the Month
9 hours ago
3:08
WHL Game Changers - Leon Okonkwo Prada
1 day ago
Oil Kings forward Souch named WHL Player of the Week
1 day ago
Royals netminder Palmer named WHL Goaltender of the Week
1 day ago