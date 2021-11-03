Thunderbirds forward Rempe signs with New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have signed Seattle Thunderbirds forward Matthew Rempe to a three year, entry-level contract.

Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the signing Wednesday.

Rempe, a product of Calgary, Alta., was a sixth-round selection by New York in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old has tallied four goals in 10 appearances with the Thunderbirds this season. In 65 WHL regular season games, all with Seattle, Rempe has compiled 40 points (17G-23A).

“We are very excited for Matt and his family,” Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge said. “Matt is an example of a player that was not selected in the WHL Prospects Draft, continued to persevere and play his way onto the NHL radar. The best part about Matt is that he knows the work he began with us at 15 is just the beginning. He has a very bright future going forward. The Rangers have locked up a very good player and an even better person!”

He made his NHL pre-season debut with the Rangers September 26, 2021 against the New York Islanders, delivering four hits in 11:18 of ice time.