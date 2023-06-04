Thunderbirds fall to Remparts in Memorial Cup final

William Rousseau turned aside all 32 shots he faced as the Quebec Remparts defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 in the final of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Sunday.

Quebec scored three of its five goals in the third period, denying the WHL Champions a shot at a League and national double.

“I’m extremely proud of the group, what an unbelievable bunch of players,” said Thunderbirds head coach Matt O’Dette.

“Every guy battled extremely hard to get here, battled right until the end.”

“I can’t put into words how proud I am of these guys,” added Seattle captain Lucas Ciona.

“We played so hard this year. We came up short tonight but those guys are my brothers, I love every single one of them.”

The Remparts struck first during a physical first period, going ahead 1-0 when Buffalo Sabres prospect Vsevolod Komarov converted on a 2-on-1 opportunity from the right circle.

Seattle outshot Quebec 10-9 through the opening frame, coming closest to evening the score with just over three minutes to play when Remparts goaltender William Rousseau denied Thunderbirds captain Lucas Ciona with a right-pad save on a close-range attempt.

James Malatesta extended the Quebec lead to 2-0 8:50 into period two, one-timing a puck past Seattle netminder Thomas Milic from the slot after a setup from linemate Theo Rochette.

The Remparts extended their lead while short-handed at the 12:21 mark of the third period when Kassim Gaudet converted on a 2-on-1 rush.

St. Louis Blues draftee Zachary Bolduc and forward Charles Savoie rounded out the scoring in the final five minutes of regulation time.

Milic turned aside 30 shots in the setback.

Seattle finished 0/2 on the power-play, while Quebec went 1/6.