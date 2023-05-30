Thunderbirds drop close decision to Remparts in Monday Memorial Cup affair

Theo Rochette counted a pair of goals, while William Rousseau turned aside 35 shots as the Quebec Remparts stymied the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-1 in Memorial Cup round-robin play Wednesday in Kamloops, B.C.

The Remparts opened the scoring 54 seconds into the game when a rebound caromed off the body of Quebec captain Rochette past Thunderbirds netminder Thomas Milic.

Milic made seven stops in the opening frame including on a dangerous odd-man rush midway through the period, stopping Remparts forward Pier-Olivier Roy’s attempt from the bottom of the right-wing circle.

Seattle fired 11 shots on goal in period one, and came close to equalizing in the opening minute of the second stanza, but Quebec defenceman Charle Truchon batted a puck out of mid-air away from danger as it fluttered perilously close to a yawning cage.

“Giving up the first [goal] wasn’t ideal, but from there I thought we picked up our game, played real for good chunks of the game,” said Thunderbirds coach Matt O’Dette following the contest.

“Their goalie played real well.”

“Throughout the game, we got better, more on our path,” added Seattle blueliner Jeremy Hanzel.

“The first five, 10 minutes of the game is really important.”

The Thunderbirds were stingy defensively, holding Quebec off the shot clock for the first eight minutes of the second period and first 13 minutes of period three, but the score remained 1-0 until the 16:55 mark of the final period when Rochette converted for his second goal of the game on a 2-on-0 rush.

Seattle clawed back to within one 43 seconds later when Nolan Allan pounced on a loose puck in the left circle, pushing home his second goal of the tournament.

The Remparts added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left to play, clinching a berth in Sunday’s Memorial Cup final in the process.

Seattle will face the Kamloops Blazers Wednesday evening in the round-robin finale.

“In short-term competition, you’ve got to have a quick mindset, forget about the last game whether you won or lost,” said Thunderbirds forward Colton Dach.

“It’s a familiar opponent with Kamloops, the boys will be ready for that one.”

Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic made 19 saves, while forward Colton Dach led all skaters with seven shots on goal.

Seattle will conclude its round-robin campaign Wednesday, May 31 versus the host Kamloops Blazers (6:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre, TSN).

The tournament continues Tuesday, May 30 with a matchup between the Remparts and Peterborough Petes (6:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre, TSN).