Thunderbirds defenceman Knazko named to Slovak Olympic roster

Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Samuel Knazko is headed to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect was one of eight blueliners called Tuesday to represent Slovakia in the Men’s Ice Hockey competition next month.

The product of Trencin, Slovakia captained his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and is one of three players from that squad to be named to the Olympic roster, along with 17-year-olds Simon Nemec and Juraj Slafkovsky.

The trio drew the praise of Slovakia head coach Craig Ramsay.

“In those two games that I was able to watch, and knowing the players, they bring a lot to the table,” Ramsay told IIHF.com. “Their young attitudes are something that we want to build on in the future. Every team that we pick still has to be about the future and about the building of what we’re doing.”

The 19-year-old was selected by Seattle in the first round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft, and has tallied a goal and three points in eight appearances with the Thunderbirds this season.

He was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Knazko is one of five current or former WHL players named to the Slovak roster for the Games, joining forward Milos Roman (Vancouver; 2017-2020) and defencemen Martin Gernat (Edmonton; 2011-2013), Mario Grman (Red Deer, Kootenay; 2014-2016) and Martin Marincin (Prince George, Regina; 2010-2012).

Slovakia will begin the Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey tournament in Group C with Finland, Latvia and Sweden, with a tournament opener against the Finns slated for February 10.