Thunderbirds & Crisis Connections team up to raise awareness of mental health issues

The Seattle Thunderbirds, Crisis Connections and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health at the game on Saturday, February 29, against the Portland Winterhawks.

The T-Birds game against the Winterhawks will feature:

A Crisis Connection table on the accesso ShoWare Center concourse so fans can learn more about mental health

Public address announcements about mental health.

Special pre-game puck drop ceremony.

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the T-Birds, Crisis Connections and CMHA to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the Western Hockey League.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“Mental health challenges don’t discriminate. Anyone can experience a crisis. At Crisis Connections, we offer a compassionate ear so that no one has to go through it alone. We are honored to stand with the Thunderbirds to fight stigma and help people find the support they need in the ways that work best for them,” said Lauren Rigert, Senior Director of Development and Community Relations at Crisis Connections

“It is very important to our organization to help bring awareness to mental health issues and to help reduce the stigma surrounding those issues,” said Erin Saunders, T-Birds Director of Marketing.

Crisis Connections in Seattle provides a 24/7 crisis line that is available to all residents of King County at 1-866-4CRISIS (427-4747). The Crisis Line provides anonymous and confidential support for any emotional need and will assist with referral to treatment providers as needed.

The game against the Winterhawks starts at 6:05pm (PT) at accesso ShoWare Center. Fans can purchase single game tickets online or at the ShoWare Center box office or online on the T-Birds website.

