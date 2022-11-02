Thunderbirds, Chiefs to clash at Climate Pledge Arena

Kent, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds, in partnership with the Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena and the Spokane Chiefs, have announced that the Thunderbirds home game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Spokane Chiefs will be played at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Seattle Thunderbirds are proud to partner with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena in the spirit of growing hockey in the Puget Sound region and across the state.

“We are privileged to play another U. S. Division rival at Climate Pledge Arena. Last season was a terrific atmosphere, and we can’t wait to play under the iconic roof again,” said Thunderbirds President, Colin Campbell. “We are grateful for the opportunity provided by the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena to host another game against our rivals from the east side of our state and are excited to help grow hockey in the community. This is the 2nd year of what is becoming a marquee event for hockey fans across the state to gather and watch future NHL stars, today.”

“Our hockey community features two great junior hockey teams who are developing the stars of the future,” says Seattle Kraken Chief Executive Officer, Tod Leiweke. “They have great fans and are a huge part of our hockey ethos. We are proud to host this game and to build new hockey traditions.”

The inaugural “Battle of the Sound”, held on February 26, 2022, attracted more than 8,000 fans, and featured I-5 rival, the Everett Silvertips. December 27 will be the second annual “Battle of the Sound”, and will highlight the Thunderbirds I-90 rival, the Spokane Chiefs, in the first half of a home and home that typically occurs between Christmas and New Year’s.

Tickets to “Battle of the Sound” will go on sale to the public on November 9 with a pre-sale opportunity to the Seattle Kraken Season Ticket Holders, Seattle Thunderbirds Season Ticket Holders and the Spokane Chiefs Season Ticket Holders prior to that date.