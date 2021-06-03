MENU
June 3, 2021

Thunderbirds announce departure of Assistant Coach

Kent, Wash. — Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge today announced assistant coach Castan Sommer has accepted an assistant coach position with a soon-to-be-announced team.

“We thank Castan for all the hard work with our group for the last four seasons,” said La Forge. “He is an up-and-coming coach who has moved on to a new challenge and we wish him all the best going forward. Our search for a new assistant coach will begin immediately.”

Sommer joined the T-Birds as an assistant coach on August 4, 2017.

