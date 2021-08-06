Thunderbirds announce changes to hockey operations staff

Kent, Wash. – The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the hiring of Matt Marquardt as the organization’s new assistant coach, Brad Guzda as the new goalie coach and the promotion of Jared Crooks to assistant general manager.

Matt Marquardt joins the team as assistant coach to Matt O’Dette and Kyle Hagel. Marquardt’s playing career included three seasons in the QMJHL, and another 13 years in professional hockey in the U.S., Germany, England, and Scotland.

“After an extensive search, it became obvious he was our guy”, said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “He has enthusiasm for development and is a welcome addition to what we believe is a very strong staff.”

Brad Guzda joins the Thunderbirds as goaltending coach. Guzda played eight seasons of professional hockey and now works with young goalies in Nashville, Tenn.

“Brad is an experienced goalie coach that has a tremendous grasp on the position from both a practical and technical perspective,” said La Forge. “I am really excited for the goalies in our system to meet and develop with Brad.”

Jared Crooks has been promoted to assistant general manager. Crooks has spent the past three years as the organization’s skills development and video coach as well as host family coordinator, player education advisor and team’s travel and logistics director.

“I am very fortunate to work closely with Jared on a daily basis and look forward to doing so for the next few years,” said La Forge. “He is instrumental in all aspects of the day-to-day activity with our hockey club.”