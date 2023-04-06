Thunderbirds advance to Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

The Seattle Thunderbirds are the first Western Conference Club through to the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Seattle advanced with a 3-0 victory over the Kelowna Rockets in Game 4 of their First Round affair, completing a four-game sweep in the process.

It’s the second consecutive season in which the Thunderbirds have eliminated the Rockets in the First Round of the post-season.

Seattle, who won a Club-record 54 regular-season games en route to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, reached the WHL Championship series in 2022 for the third time in six years.

This year’s iteration of the Thunderbirds limited Kelowna to four goals during their four-game series.

Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther, who won a WHL Championship against Seattle with the Edmonton Oil Kings a season ago, was the Thunderbirds’ scoring leader in the First Round, totalling seven points (5G-2A).

2023 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Milic posted a 1.00 goals-against average and .958 save percentage over the four-game set.

The Thunderbirds now await their Second Round opponent.