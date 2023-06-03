Thunderbirds advance to final of 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

Colton Dach’s goal 1:32 into the third period stood up as the game-winner, while Thomas Milic turned aside 27 shots as the Seattle Thunderbirds advanced to the final of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia with a 4-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes.

Seattle withstood a valiant effort from Petes netminder Michael Simpson, who made 46 saves, while Kyle Crnkovic and Nico Myatovic each contributed to the Thunderbirds victory with a goal and an assist, helping the Club reach the Memorial Cup final for the first time in franchise history.

“It’s obviously special, but it’s not done yet,” said Thunderbirds head coach Matt O’Dette.

“We want to win the ultimate prize, that was our goal since day one.”

The two sides waded through a scoreless opening period, Seattle outshooting Peterborough 14-5.

After a series of saves from Simpson in period two, the Thunderbirds found their breakthrough with 4:28 remaining in the middle frame when Winnipeg Jets prospect Brad Lambert pounced on a loose puck in the left-wing circle, firing it through Simpson for his first goal of the tournament.

“He’s been playing well, he’s been creating chances,” O’Dette noted.

“That was a really good shift leading up to that goal, some really hard work in the [offensive] zone, just being at the net, it’s going to be a greasy one sometimes to get you going.”

Dach added to the Seattle lead early in period three before Petes forward Brennan Othmann brought the Ontario side back to within a goal at the 2:41 mark.

Crnkovic grabbed his team-leading fifth goal of the tournament, banging a loose puck over the goalline amid a melee of bodies at 9:33.

Myatovic closed out the scoring with an empty-net marker with 2:09 to play.

Seattle outshot Peterborough 47-28 on the night.

“Their goalie played fantastic,” O’Dette mentioned post-game. “It wasn’t easy to get pucks by him.”

Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson finished the game with two assists, while Jeremy Hanzel, Dylan Guenther and Reid Schaefer each added helpers.

The Thunderbirds become the first WHL Club to reach the final of a Memorial Cup since the host Regina Pats did so in 2018.

The last WHL side to win the Memorial Cup was the Edmonton Oil Kings, who did so in London, Ont. nine years ago.

Seattle will face the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts in Sunday’s final (4:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre, TSN).