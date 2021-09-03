MENU
September 3, 2021

Thunderbirds add to defence corps with veteran King

moose jaw warriors seattle thunderbirds whl transactions
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Keith Hershmiller

The Seattle Thunderbirds added defenceman Cory King from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Friday.

The 19-year-old posted four points (2G-2A) in 16 appearances with the Warriors during the 2020-21 WHL season.

“We are excited to add Cory to our defensive core,” Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge said. “We look forward to seeing him with our group.”

King, a product of Souris, Man., has appeared in 64 games with Moose Jaw, collecting 10 points (3G-7A). He was originally selected by the Warriors in the fifth round, 98th overall, in the 2017 WHL Draft.

More News
Pats add Schneider as assistant coach
7 hours ago
NHL Prospect Watch - Arizona Coyotes
9 hours ago
NHL Prospect Watch - Anaheim Ducks
1 day ago
Raiders announce changes to Hockey Operations staff
2 days ago
WHL Clubs set to open 2021 Training Camps
2 days ago
1:13
WHL Class of 2021 - Carl Stankowski
3 days ago