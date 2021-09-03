Thunderbirds add to defence corps with veteran King

The Seattle Thunderbirds added defenceman Cory King from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Friday.

The 19-year-old posted four points (2G-2A) in 16 appearances with the Warriors during the 2020-21 WHL season.

“We are excited to add Cory to our defensive core,” Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge said. “We look forward to seeing him with our group.”

King, a product of Souris, Man., has appeared in 64 games with Moose Jaw, collecting 10 points (3G-7A). He was originally selected by the Warriors in the fifth round, 98th overall, in the 2017 WHL Draft.

