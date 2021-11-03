Thunderbirds add goaltender Martin in deal with Royals

The Seattle Thunderbirds have acquired goaltender Connor Martin from the Victoria Royals in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday afternoon.

Martin, a product of Calgary, Alta., appeared in 12 WHL regular season games with Victoria. The 19-year-old collected his first career WHL victory in a 43-save effort April 6, 2021.

He was originally signed by the Royals in 2018.

“We are happy to add an experienced WHL goalie to our roster,” Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge commented. “We look forward to him joining the team.”

“We want to thank Connor for his contribution to the Royals and we wish him all the best with Seattle,” Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price said. “He has a strong veteran presence in the net and he’s joining a great organization in the Thunderbirds.”

