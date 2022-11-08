Thunderbirds add defenceman Luke Prokop to active roster

The Seattle Thunderbirds added defenceman Luke Prokop to the active roster Tuesday, after the 20-year-old was re-assigned to the WHL Club by the Nashville Predators.

“This is a huge addition for our team,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “Luke’s combination of size and talent greatly boosts our defensive core. Acquiring his rights was important to us and we will be thrilled to see him in a Thunderbirds jersey soon.”

A third-round selection by Nashville in the 2020 NHL Draft, Prokop had been skating with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL; he scored one goal in eight appearances with the Admirals to begin the 2022-23 season.

Seattle acquired Prokop’s WHL rights from the Edmonton Oil Kings in October.

Prokop won a WHL Championship in 2022 with his hometown Oil Kings after spending the bulk of his WHL career with the Calgary Hitmen.

Last season, Prokop collected 35 points (11G-24A) before adding 16 points (4G-12A) in Edmonton’s run to the League title.

He was also named WHL and Canadian Hockey League Humanitarian of the Year.

The Thunderbirds are next in action Wednesday, November 9 at Kamloops; the Club’s next home action is Saturday, November 12 when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to accesso ShoWare Center.