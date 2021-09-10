Thunderbirds acquire Dunsford from Winterhawks

KENT, September 10, 2021 — The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced that the team has acquired goaltender Mason Dunsford from the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Dunsford, a 2003-born goalie, appeared in 23 career games with the Tri-City Americans before being traded to Portland.

“We look forward to having Mason join us,” says general manager Bil La Forge. “With the exhibition season about to start, it’s great to add another talented goalie to our group.”

The Thunderbirds start the 2021-22 Western Hockey League Regular Season against the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, October 2, at 6 p.m. PT at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Seattle’s Home Opener is Saturday, October 9, against the Winterhawks at 6:05 p.m. PT at accesso ShoWare Center.

Thunderbirds season tickets for the 2021-22 regular season are currently on sale. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Thunderbirds office at 253-239-7825.