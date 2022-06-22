MENU
June 22, 2022

Thunderbirds acquire defenceman Kovacs from Hurricanes

Chris Wahl
Chris Wahl
Erica Perreaux

The Seattle Thunderbirds have acquired defenceman Easton Kovacs from the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday morning. The Hurricanes receive a fifth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft in return.

The 17-year-old blueliner registered two points (1G-1A) in 46 regular season contests with Lethbridge during the 2021-22 WHL season.

“We are excited to add Easton to our lineup,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “He will bring some experience and size to our back end.”

The product of Delta, B.C. was originally signed by the Hurricanes in 2020, and has appeared in 57 career WHL contests, all with Lethbridge.

 

