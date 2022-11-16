Thunderbirds acquire Blackhawks prospect Allan in blockbuster deal with Raiders

The Seattle Thunderbirds have added a seventh NHL prospect to their roster, acquiring Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan in a Wednesday blockbuster with the Prince Albert Raiders.

Allan, 19, and the rights to 17-year-old forward Reese Shaw head to Seattle, while in return the Raiders receive forwards Gabe Ludwig, Brayden Dube, defenceman Easton Kovacs, and six WHL Prospects Draft selections including first-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

Allan, who hails from Davidson, Sask., departs the Raiders having skated in 162 WHL regular season contests.

The outgoing Prince Albert captain, and former third-overall WHL Draft pick, had recorded 11 points (4G-7A) in 16 appearances with the Raiders this season.

He was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and in Seattle joins fellow Blackhawks first-round pick Kevin Korchinski on the Thunderbirds blueline.

Shaw, from Coon Rapids, Minn., was a ninth-round selection by the Prince Albert in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and is currently skating with New Mexico of the NAHL.

Ludwig, from Eagle River, Alaska, has amassed five points (3G-2A) this season with Seattle, and has recorded 24 points over the course of his WHL career.

A second-round pick by the Thunderbirds in the 2019 WHL Draft, the 18-year-old appeared in 20 contests last spring during Seattle’s run to the 2022 WHL Championship Series.

Dube, like Ludwig, was a second-round selection by the Thunderbirds, going 29th-overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Hailing from Roblin, Man., the 17-year-old has scored twice, adding two assists in 14 WHL contests this season.

Kovacs, from Delta, B.C., was acquired by Seattle during the summer from the Lethbridge Hurricanes, and has recorded one assist in 10 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

He turns 18 years of age November 29.

“We’re a third of the way through the season and we are on the outside looking in,” general manager Curtis Hunt said. “I believe this trade gives us better depth in our forward group and adds speed and skill up front.

“You can’t replace Nolan Allan,” Hunt added. “But Easton is a player that can play a physical, stay at home type of game. The rest of the group is going to have to step up and fill those minutes. I think collectively, we should be a little better as an entire group. We’re inserting some energy and some pace up front.”

In addition to first round selections in 2023 and 2024, Prince Albert also receives a second-round pick in 2026, a third-round selection in 2024, a sixth-round pick in 2025 and a conditional sixth-round selection in 2026.

TRADE ALERT: The Seattle Thunderbirds have acquired Nolan Allan and prospect Reese Shaw from the Prince Albert Raiders. Details: https://t.co/YAbLXbmehW#BestintheWest |📍Kent, WA pic.twitter.com/uc08KywFwV — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) November 16, 2022