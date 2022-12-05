Thirteen WHL players to attend National Junior Team Selection Camp

Calgary, Alta. – A total of 13 Western Hockey League players have been invited to participate in Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp ahead of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Six forwards, five defencemen and two goaltenders from the WHL will attend the camp, slated to begin December 9 in Moncton, N.B.

Hockey Canada announced the camp rosters Monday afternoon.

WHL Players – National Men’s Junior Team Summer Camp

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Brennan Tyler Prince George Cougars Winnipeg, Man. 6’3” 190 G Milic Thomas Seattle Thunderbirds Coquitlam, B.C. 6’1” 175 G Allan Nolan Seattle Thunderbirds Davidson, Sask. 6’3” 193 D Korchinski Kevin Seattle Thunderbirds Saskatoon, Sask. 6’3” 155 D Lambos Carson Winnipeg ICE Winnipeg, Man. 6’1” 192 D Samson Ethan Prince George Cougars North Delta, B.C. 6’3” 183 D Zellweger Olen Everett Silvertips Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 5’10” 182 D Bankier Caedan Kamloops Blazers Surrey, B.C. 6’2” 190 F Bedard Connor Regina Pats North Vancouver, B.C. 5’10” 185 F Dach Colton Kelowna Rockets Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 6’4” 205 F Ostapchuk Zack Vancouver Giants St. Albert, Alta. 6’3” 198 F Schaefer Reid Seattle Thunderbirds Spruce Grove, Alta. 6’4” 219 F Stankoven Logan Kamloops Blazers Kamloops, B.C. 5’8” 170 F

“We are excited to unveil the 29 players who will begin our journey at selection camp in Moncton as we look ahead to the 2023 World Juniors,” said National Junior Team Director of Player Personnel Alan Millar. “This is an experienced and skilled group, and we expect a competitive selection camp that will lead to difficult decisions when naming a final roster. We are excited about the players who have earned invites to camp, and we look forward to assembling a roster that will wear the Maple Leaf with pride this holiday season.”

Eight WHL Clubs will send at least one player to the National Junior Team Selection Camp. The Seattle Thunderbirds will be represented by four players, while the Kamloops Blazers and Prince George Cougars boast two invitees. The Everett Silvertips, Kelowna Rockets, Regina Pats, Vancouver Giants and Winnipeg ICE will each send one invitee to the Selection Camp.

Bedard, Lambos, Ostapchuk, Stankoven and Zellweger were all part of the Canadian team that captured a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alta. this past August.

In addition to the 13 WHL players attending the Selection Camp, the coaching and support staff for Canada’s entry at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is accented by four WHL personnel.

Everett Silvertips head coach and general manager Dennis Williams will serve as Canada’s head coach, while Lethbridge Hurricanes bench boss Brent Kisio has been named an assistant coach.

Prince Albert Raiders goaltending coach Kelly Guard will act as goaltending consultant while Regina Pats equipment manager Gord Cochran will serve in a similar role at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Halifax, N.S. and Moncton, N.B. from December 26, 2022 through January 5, 2023.

