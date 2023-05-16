Third-overall selection Preston signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs have signed third-overall selection Mathis Preston to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Chiefs GM Matt Bardsley made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s an honor to be drafted by the Spokane Chiefs organization,” Preston said. “I can’t wait to meet the rest of the team and coaching staff. I’m grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to representing the Chiefs.”

Preston, a 5-foot-11 forward from Penticton, B.C., spent the 2022-23 season with Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep, where he racked up 81 points (45G-36A) in just 26 games. He also played in four playoff games, piling on another 10 points with seven goals and three assists. Preston finished third in CSSHL scoring and earned U15 Prep Division MVP Award honours earlier this month.

“Mathis is an explosive skater, which enables him to be dangerous in transition or on the attack,” Bardsley said. “He possesses an elite level shot and has the ability to break the game open. We are excited to have him join our organization.”

In 2021-22, Preston played up with OHA U15 Prep and chipped in 29 points on 15 goals and 14 assists over 22 games.

The 2008-born forward will join fellow recent Chiefs first-round picks forward Chase Harrington (2022 – eighth overall), forward Berkly Catton (2021 – first overall) and defenceman Saige Weinstein (2020 – 18th overall).

With the Chiefs having signed Preston, the top-three selections from the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft have now signed WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements. On Monday, the Prince Albert Raiders announced the commitments of first-overall selection Daxon Rudolph and second-overall selection Riley Boychuk.