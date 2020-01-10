The Tigers acquire prospect Luke Rybinski from Blazers

This afternoon the Medicine Hat Tigers joined the 2020 Western Hockey League Trade Deadline festivities and acquired 16-year-old defenceman Luke Rybinski from the Kamloops Blazers.

Heading to Kamloops in the trade is a Tigers sixth round pick at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

The product of Vancouver, B.C., has spent this season with the St. George’s School Midget Prep club in the Canadian School Sports Hockey League (CSSHL) tallying four points (1G-3A) in 14 games this season.

The next game for the Tabbies is Friday, January 10 (7:30 p.m. MT) against the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors.