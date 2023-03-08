Thank you to the women of the WHL on International Women’s Day

Across the Western Hockey League, we are privileged and fortunate to be led by a strong group of accomplished women, who not only lead their respective Clubs, but serve as an inspiration for the next generation of girls aspiring for a career in sport.

The women of the WHL make their impact in all facets of the game – business operations, game day operations, hockey operations, finance, marketing, communications and public relations, creative design, education, and more. Without these incredible people, the WHL wouldn’t be what it is today.

On International Women’s Day 2023, we say thank you to these brilliant women whose ongoing contributions make the WHL a world leader.