Terry McFaul promoted to Rockets Director of Player Personnel

Kelowna, B.C. – Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced Wednesday that Terry McFaul has been named the team’s director of player personnel.

“I’d like to thank Bruce and the Hamilton family for the opportunity to be the director of player personnel for the Rockets,” said McFaul.

“Our scouting staff and I, we’ve been in the rink lots and enjoy what we do. We’ll continue to find the Rockets players to build our franchise and get our winning tradition back. It’s going to be a challenge for a bit without those early picks, but we’ve always been fortunate to have been lucky with our later picks, hopefully that continues.”

McFaul has spent the last 31 years with the Rockets as a scout, in 2020 he was named the club’s head scout.

He has played a key role in drafting players such as Tyler Myers, Cody Almond and Dillon Dube.

“Terry is most deserving of this promotion,” said Hamilton. He has been a loyal member of our staff for many years.”