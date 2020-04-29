Terrell Goldsmith signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Prince Albert Raiders
Prince Albert, Sask. – The Prince Albert Raiders are proud to announce the signing of 2005-born defenceman Terrell Goldsmith to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.
Goldsmith was selected 15th overall in last week’s 2020 WHL Bantam Draft out of Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green.
“You’re getting a hard-nosed, physical defenceman with excellent leadership qualities, said Raiders Director of Player Personnel Curt Brownlee after the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. “He comes with a high-compete level and a tenacious work ethic.”
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 199-pound, the left-shot defenceman from Fort St. James, BC scored 19 points (4G-15A) in 23 games for Delta Hockey Academy during the 2019-20 season.
The Raiders have used their first pick on a player from Delta Hockey Academy in three consecutive drafts. Goldsmith and forward Jamison Sluys, the fifth-overall pick of the Raiders in March’s 2020 U.S. Prospects Draft, helped Delta Hockey Academy post a 25-4-1-0 record this season. During the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the Raiders selected Niall Crocker from Delta Hockey Academy with their first-round pick at 22nd overall.
Goldsmith was one of nine players the Raiders selected during the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft a week ago. He is also one of two players from British Columbia to be picked by the Raiders in this year’s draft.
