MENU
2020 WHL Bantam Draft Tracker
April 29, 2020

Terrell Goldsmith signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Prince Albert Raiders

prince albert raiders
Prince Albert Raiders
by
Prince Albert Raiders
Garrett James/CSSHL

 

Prince Albert, Sask.  –  The Prince Albert Raiders are proud to announce the signing of 2005-born defenceman Terrell Goldsmith to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

Goldsmith was selected 15th overall in last week’s 2020 WHL Bantam Draft out of Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green.

“You’re getting a hard-nosed, physical defenceman with excellent leadership qualities, said Raiders Director of Player Personnel Curt Brownlee after the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. “He comes with a high-compete level and a tenacious work ethic.”

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 199-pound, the left-shot defenceman from Fort St. James, BC scored 19 points (4G-15A) in 23 games for Delta Hockey Academy during the 2019-20 season.

The Raiders have used their first pick on a player from Delta Hockey Academy in three consecutive drafts. Goldsmith and forward Jamison Sluys, the fifth-overall pick of the Raiders in March’s 2020 U.S. Prospects Draft, helped Delta Hockey Academy post a 25-4-1-0 record this season. During the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the Raiders selected Niall Crocker from Delta Hockey Academy with their first-round pick at 22nd overall.

Goldsmith was one of nine players the Raiders selected during the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft a week ago. He is also one of two players from British Columbia to be picked by the Raiders in this year’s draft.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 year are now on sale. Visit raiderhockey.com/season-tickets for more information.

More News
Saige Weinstein signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Spokane Chiefs
6 mins ago
1:49
2020 WHL Bantam Draft Review: Spokane Chiefs
10 mins ago
1:56
2020 WHL Bantam Draft Review: Lethbridge Hurricanes
16 mins ago
Cole Miller signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Lethbridge Hurricanes
2 hours ago
7:34
2020 WHL Bantam Draft Analysis: Mike Coflin, Portland Winterhawks
3 hours ago
7:12
2020 WHL Bantam Draft Analysis: Kirt Hill, Edmonton Oil Kings
3 hours ago