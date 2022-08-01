Ten WHL players named to Canadian National Junior Team roster

Calgary, Alta. – A total of 10 WHL players will represent Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, slated for August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alta.

The 25-player Canadian roster was announced Monday afternoon.

WHL Players – National Men’s Junior Team

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Cossa Sebastian Edmonton Oil Kings Fort McMurray, Alta. 6’6” 215 G Garand Dylan Kamloops Blazers Victoria, B.C. 6’1” 181 G Hunt Daemon Moose Jaw Warriors Brandon, Man. 6’1” 198 D Lambos Carson Winnipeg ICE Winnipeg, Man. 6’1” 197 D Seeley Ronan Everett Silvertips Olds, Alta. 6’1” 192 D Zellweger Olen Everett Silvertips Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 5’10” 175 D Bedard Connor Regina Pats North Vancouver, B.C. 5’9” 181 F Greig Ridly Brandon Wheat Kings Lethbridge, Alta. 6’0” 172 F Ostapchuk Zack Vancouver Giants St. Albert, Alta. 6’3” 198 F Stankoven Logan Kamloops Blazers Kamloops, B.C. 5’8” 170 F

One Canadian player, Garand, was a member of the squad that captured a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, also held in Edmonton.

In all, eight WHL Clubs are represented on the Canadian roster, with the Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers each providing two players. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Regina Pats, Vancouver Giants and Winnipeg ICE are all represented by one player on the Canadian roster.

The Canadian squad will meet in Calgary in advance of a six-day training camp at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation from August 2-7.

Canada’s tournament opener at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is slated for Wednesday, August 10 versus Latvia (4:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).

