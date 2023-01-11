Team Red and White rosters announced for 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

MENU
WHL Behind The Scenes - 2023 Road to Nashville
January 11, 2023

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Team Red and White rosters for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game hosted at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, January 25.

Furthermore, the Canadian Hockey League also announced the addition of Kamloops Blazers right-wing Connor Levis to Team Red. Levis replaces Vancouver Giants left-wing Samuel Honzek who is unable to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game due to injury.

Team Red

Position Player Team CSB Grade
G Carson Bjarnason Brandon Wheat Kings A
G Charlie Robertson North Bay Battalion C
D Beau Akey Barrie Colts A
D Cameron Allen Guelph Storm A
D Luca Cagnoni Portland Winterhawks B
D Matteo Mann Chicoutimi Sagueneens B
D Etienne Morin Moncton Wildcats B
D Jordan Tourigny Shawinigan Cataractes B
C Connor Bedard Regina Pats A
LW Zach Benson Winnipeg ICE A
C Mathieu Cataford Halifax Mooseheads B
LW Andrew Cristall Kelowna Rockets A
C Riley Heidt Prince George Cougars A
LW Nick Lardis Hamilton Bulldogs B
RW Connor Levis Kamloops Blazers B
LW Quentin Musty Sudbury Wolves A
LW Nico Myatovic Seattle Thunderbirds C
RW Coulson Pitre Flint Firebirds B
C Gracyn Sawchyn Seattle Thunderbirds B
C Carey Terrance Erie Otters B

Team White

Position Player Team CSB Grade
G Scott Ratzlaff Seattle Thunderbirds B
G Jackson Unger Moose Jaw Warriors C
D Oliver Bonk London Knights B
D Hunter Brzustewicz Kitchener Rangers B
D Lukas Dragicevic Tri-City Americans A
D Andrew Gibson Soo Greyhounds B
D Tanner Molendyk Saskatoon Blades B
D Caden Price Kelowna Rockets B
LW Colby Barlow Owen Sound Attack A
C Nate Danielson Brandon Wheat Kings A
RW Ethan Gauthier Sherbrooke Phoenix A
LW Kalan Lind Red Deer Rebels B
C Jaden Lipinski Vancouver Giants C
LW Ethan Miedema Kingston Frontenacs B
LW Tyler Peddle Drummondville Voltigeurs B
C Luca Pinelli Ottawa 67’s B
LW Carson Rehkopf Kitchener Rangers B
C Calum Ritchie Oshawa Generals A
C Brayden Yager Moose Jaw Warriors A
RW Koehn Ziemmer Prince George Cougars A

Due to an overwhelming interest from fans, a limited number of tickets may be released ahead of the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Please join the waitlist for updates.

The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and RDS on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Pacific.

