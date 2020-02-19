Swift Current Broncos host mental health awareness game in partnership with CMHA

The Broncos have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association in Swift Current for a mental health awareness game February 19, 2020 when the Broncos take on the Tri-City Americans at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services



A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Swift Current



Videos featuring Broncos players talking about the importance of mental health



Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Swift Current



A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Broncos’ ongoing partnership with CMHA Swift Current and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“By hosting this event, CMHA Swift Current and the Broncos are helping to eliminate the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health issues and encouraging discussions within the community about mental health,” said Jacqui Williams, executive director of CMHA Swift Current.

“We’re extremely grateful to partner with CMHA Swift Current to host a Talk Today event to increase public awareness and to promote mental health in our community,” said Nathan MacDonald, Director of Business Operations of the Swift Current Broncos.

Tickets for the game are still available. For ticket information, contact The Stable at 306-773-1509 or visit tickets.scbroncos.com.

Read more about Talk Today at ontario.cmha.ca/programs-services/talk-today/