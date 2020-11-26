Swift Current Broncos hockey returns to Golden West airwaves for 2020-21

SWIFT CURRENT, SK – Golden West Broadcasting and the Swift Current Broncos are excited to announce a new partnership to air the Living Sky Casino Broncos Hockey broadcasts for the 2020-21 WHL season. The Eagle 94.1 will carry the majority of the 2020-21 game-day broadcasts, hosted by play-by-play announcer Craig Beauchemin.

While the WHL off-season and the preparation for the 2020-21 season has been difficult due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Golden West Broadcasting and the Swift Current Broncos have focused on creating a positive broadcasting relationship for the upcoming season.

“The new partnership between Golden West Broadcasting and the Swift Current Broncos is built on the commitment to work together in creating a broadcast relationship that best serves the Southwest Saskatchewan community, the Broncos’ incredible fans, our broadcast partners, as well as both organizations,” stated Broncos Director of Business Operations Nathan MacDonald. “We’re very pleased to be working together with Golden West Broadcasting this season, and expect that this will be the beginning of a strong and sustainable long-term broadcast relationship.”

Golden West Broadcasting has been serving the Southwest Saskatchewan for nearly 65 years and are excited to be providing the Living Sky Casino Broncos Hockey broadcast to their dedicated listeners through the Eagle 94.1.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with the Broncos and to have the Living Sky Casino Broncos Hockey broadcast return to The Eagle,” said Golden West station manager Morgan Nybo. “The Broncos organization is very close to our hearts and we are excited to continue to work closely with them to make the broadcast experience the absolute best that we can for our listeners and Broncos fans, alike.”

With the hopeful start date of January 8, 2021 for the 2020-21 Broncos season, the Broncos, Golden West, and Living Sky Casino are excited to be able to provide Broncos play-by-play content and coverage to fans in Southwest Saskatchewan in the near future.