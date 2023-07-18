Swedish forward Elias Knoester signs with Hurricanes

Lethbridge, Alta. – The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Tuesday they have signed 2005-born Swedish forward Elias Knoester to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Knoester, 17, was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round (42nd overall) in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on July 5th. The product of Malmo, Sweden, spent the 2022-2023 season with the Malmo Redhawks team appearing in games at the J18 and J20 levels. The 5’8, 145-pound forward recorded 23 points (11G-12A) at the J18 level. He added 18 points (9G-9A) in 42 games at the J20 level. Knoester added three points (1G-2A) in a combined six playoff games.

“We are really excited to get Elias signed for next season,” said Hurricanes Assistant Coach/General Manager Matt Anholt. “We were thrilled to be able to get him where we picked in the import draft and think he is going to be a really good addition for our forward group next year. He’s going to bring skill to our group as he’s a really skilled, good skating forward who we think will fit in great to our projected group and will be a good addition to our power play.”

In 2021-2022, Knoester racked up an impressive 36 points (16G-20A) and a plus-8 rating in 33 games with the Redhawks J18 team. The late-2005 born forward will be eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft. He is the son of Roger Jonsson, who spent nearly two decades playing professional hockey in Sweden. He became the 37th player selected in the European draft by the Hurricanes in team history. He is just the third player from Sweden selected by the ‘Canes and the first since 2012 when Lethbridge selected Axel Blomqvist.

Knoester will join returning Belarusian forward Anton Astashevich, who will enter his third WHL season and second in Lethbridge, as the Hurricanes two import players for the 2023-2024 campaign.